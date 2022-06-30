Advertisement

Trinity Christian beginning new traditions under first-year head coach Codey Horton

Named head boys basketball coach last month
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian named its new head boys basketball coach late last month, but they didn’t have to look very far to find him.

TCS athletic director Codey Horton was named the program’s new head coach on May 29, something Horton has been hoping would happen for quite some time.

“Private or public, I love coaching basketball,” Horton said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for me to take over this program and start fresh, build a lot of tradition and bring back some coaches who have played at Trinity. Just a lot of community, it’s mainly focused on the community this year.”

It’s been a relatively seamless transition with heavy buy-in from the athletes. At practice on Thursday, 15 players came to three-week period practice, more numbers than last year’s roster.

“With him being the basketball coach, he’s a really smart basketball mind. He knows a lot about the game, he has a ton of experience and I’m just really excited for him to share that knowledge with me,” junior Ben Lohmann said. “He brings a very good atmosphere to the court. He plays with us sometimes, too, so extra competitive.”

Seniors like multi-sport athlete Levi Teets have seen their fair share of coaches on the court over the years, but that isn’t necessarily negative.

“It lets me learn from a lot of different people, so I get to learn different skills from each of them,” Teets said. “Every coach has a little different way that they teach basketball, so it really just gains my knowledge of the sport.”

