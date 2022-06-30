Advertisement

Two people transported after ATV crash

WDTV News Staff
Jun. 30, 2022
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington.

The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

The crash reportedly happened on private property.

Officials said two people were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Mannington Fire Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the accident.

