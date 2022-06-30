Advertisement

University’s Edwards named 2022 Gatorade WV Boys T&F POTY

Repeats as track & field winner; three-time boys cross country POTY
Irish Pub prepares for St. Patrick's Day
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Josh Edwards is the 2022 Gatorade West Virginia Boys Track & Field Player of the Year - again.

Edwards received the honors in 2021 and is also a three-time winner of the Gatorade West Virginia Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

The University grad won the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter races at the Class AAA state meet in May, plus he broke state records in the 3200 at the Mountaineer Showcase and 3000-meter at the Penn Relays.

Edwards is set to attend the University of Oregon this fall to participate in cross country and track & field for the Ducks.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive
New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag
New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag
Kelse Mae Swiger
HCSO: Missing Lumberport teen found
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Troopers release new details in murder suspect’s arrest
Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman
Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties

Latest News

Country Roads Trust expands opportunities to the Mountaineer fan community
Country Roads Trust creating more opportunities for community involvement with Mountaineer athletes
Noah Braham to follow in his dad's footsteps at WVU
Noah Braham ready to carry on his dad’s WVU football legacy in his own way
Philip Barbour volleyball
Philip Barbour Summer Spikeout hosts 16 teams for summer development
Emmitt Matthews Jr., Tre Mitchell cleared by NCAA
WVU’s Emmitt Matthews Jr., Tre Mitchell cleared by NCAA