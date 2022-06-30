University’s Edwards named 2022 Gatorade WV Boys T&F POTY

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Josh Edwards is the 2022 Gatorade West Virginia Boys Track & Field Player of the Year - again.

Edwards received the honors in 2021 and is also a three-time winner of the Gatorade West Virginia Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

The University grad won the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter races at the Class AAA state meet in May, plus he broke state records in the 3200 at the Mountaineer Showcase and 3000-meter at the Penn Relays.

Edwards is set to attend the University of Oregon this fall to participate in cross country and track & field for the Ducks.

