University’s Edwards named 2022 Gatorade WV Boys T&F POTY
Repeats as track & field winner; three-time boys cross country POTY
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Josh Edwards is the 2022 Gatorade West Virginia Boys Track & Field Player of the Year - again.
Edwards received the honors in 2021 and is also a three-time winner of the Gatorade West Virginia Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.
The University grad won the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter races at the Class AAA state meet in May, plus he broke state records in the 3200 at the Mountaineer Showcase and 3000-meter at the Penn Relays.
Edwards is set to attend the University of Oregon this fall to participate in cross country and track & field for the Ducks.
