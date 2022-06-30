Update dynamite found in Tygart Hotel

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Workers called 911 when they found dynamite in the Tygart Hotel while working on renovations.

External Affairs Specialist with the city Sutton Stokes explained the West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team was dispatched to the scene.

The ERT recovered and disposed the undisclosed amount of dynamite, and all of Davis Avenue was reopened shortly after.

Stokes said this incident caught them off guard as the 116 year old building was being restored.

“In terms of the thought of damage being done to the Tygart, because ironically that has just started a huge new development project. That’s supposed to result in a new hotel. That everyone is very excited about,” he added.

Stokes said the construction for the project only a started a few months ago.

While the police, said the threat was over.

It worried residents as the Tygart’s renovation was bringing a piece of the city’s history back to life.

“The coalition that came together to try to transform it into what is called a boutique hotel. Which would be sort of a you know type of hotel that has sort of a distinctive character,” he explained.

Stokes said no criminal charges would be filed, and there would be no further investigation.

