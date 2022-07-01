Advertisement

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday.
Body found off Emily Drive identified as missing Clarksburg man
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew on its side shuts down I-79 northbound
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew overturns, shuts down I-79 northbound
Porch collapses at Wings Ole'
Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown
Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman
Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties
Imagen ilustrativa
Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground

Latest News

FILE - Kohl’s struggled with anemic sales before the pandemic. Sales and profits rebounded in...
Sale of Kohl’s falls apart in shaky retail environment
FILE - Lights illuminate a coal mine at twilight, Jan. 13, 2022, in Kemmerer, Wyo. With the...
Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden’s climate mission
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David C. Kirtland)
WVa National Guard’s full-time pandemic response to end
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
At least 1 officer dead after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say
FILE PHOTO - A spokesman for the Odesa regional government says another 30 people have been...
Russian missiles kill at least 19 in Ukraine’s Odesa region