Clarksburg man faces multiple charges after strangling woman

Michael Todd Brandon Smith
Michael Todd Brandon Smith(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man faces multiple charges after officers said he threatened and strangled a woman.

Officers were flagged down on Wednesday by a vehicle with two people inside, including the victim who was “visibly distraught and had apparent redness around her neck,” according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say the victim told officers she was in an argument with Michael T. B. Smith, 37, over a pet when he allegedly threatened to “cover her in gasoline” and shoot her while pointing a rifle “in her direction.”

The victim alleges Smith also “picked her up by her throat” and strangled her twice during the argument.

When she tried to call 911, the report says Smith took her cellphone away from her.

Smith allegedly made threatened to harm and shoot at responding law enforcement, according to the victim.

The report says the victim also told officers Smith was “growing two marijuana plants” outside of the home.

Smith has been charged with strangulation, wanton endangerment, terroristic threats, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and cultivation of marijuana. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

