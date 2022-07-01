Advertisement

Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone named MEC Female Athlete of the Year

MVP of DII Elite Eight after 2022 national championship win
Re'Shawna Stone
Re'Shawna Stone(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone added MEC Female Athlete of the Year to her list of accolades from the 2021-2022 season.

Stone was given the honor after a national championship season that also resulted in MEC and Atlantic Region Player of the Year, DII National Player of the Year and DII Elite Eight MVP.

The guard totaled 1,963 points throughout her four years, placing her in the top five in career scoring for women’s basketball.

Glenville State won the 2022 National Championship after a 35-1 season. Stone averaged 18.8 points and 4.3 rebounds throughout the season.

