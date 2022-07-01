House Call: Breastfeeding Pt. IV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. In the final part of our four part series, Jamie Rudash joins us to talk about breastfeeding.

How is UHC ensuring that babies are receiving nutrient rich food?

UHC is one of the first hospitals in West Virginia to use the Medela Silicone Breastmilk Collector. The collection device is designed to be used in combination with breastfeeding for the purpose of collecting moms’ natural let-down reflex from the breast not fed on. It is a double leak proof design and suction base.

How does the breast milk collector work?

During breastfeeding, moms’ breasts often let down (milk flows) at the same time. When attached, the Silicone Breast Milk Collector applies a gentle suction, which takes advantage of the natural let-down reflex and collects the milk from the breast not being fed.

The breast milk collector protects each precious drop of milk from being lost, to ensure that your baby receives as much milk that is available. It is easy to use, simply attach the collector on one breast while feeding from the other to capture your natural let-down. Now you are able to capture milk that would otherwise be wasted; therefore, increasing milk supply.

What is it about this collector that makes such a difference, as UHCs breastfeeding rates exceed the state and national averages?

This devise encourages mothers to breastfeed, due to mom being able to see that she is actually producing colostrum milk.

UHCs current breastfeeding rates are at 80%. Encouraging mothers to breastfeed has been made easier with introduction of the collector.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.