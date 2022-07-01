How firework shows stay safe

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means celebrations.

Towns around the area will be holding their Fourth of July festivities in the coming days, and of course, many of those will include firework displays.

Buckhannon Firefighter Shane Jenkins says while these displays are put on by professionals, there is still some level of risk.

Mistakes can cause brush fires or injuries.

That’s why Jenkins says fire departments stay ready.

“With it being a commercial show, we have an engine on standby that sits down there where they light the fireworks off, making sure everything is going smoothly with some water there on standby just in case things get out of hand. They are there to quickly control it. Then, we here at the station have extra coverage,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins recommends leaving the fireworks to the professionals.

