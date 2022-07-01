Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a high-pressure system brought dry, stable air to our region, but the dry air breaks down and most east this afternoon, allowing moisture to flow in from the south and west. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s, feeling slightly hotter because of the humidity. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms push in during the late-afternoon hours, bringing some rain into our region. Most will be light rain showers, so not much is expected. While a few downpours are possible, most will be scattered, so not everyone sees rain. And most should be done during the late-evening hours. Overall, today will be a bit hot, with rain chances. Tomorrow, a line of rain pushes in ahead of a cold front during the morning hours. A few downpours will likely be embedded in it, so don’t be surprised if you see a batch of heavy rain for a few minutes. That rain is done by the early-afternoon at the latest, and for the rest of the day, skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the seasonable mid-80s. Winds will be light and coming from out west. Overall, once the rain leaves in the early-afternoon, the rest of the day should be quiet. Fireworks should be possible tomorrow night. Sunday will be partly clear, with only a couple of isolated afternoon showers, as most of the rain will stay south of us. This allows for some sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. Monday will also be partly clear, with sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and a slight chance of rain. So both days should be decent for fireworks, although we will be watching carefully.

After Monday, a frontal boundary sets itself up near West Virginia, pushing more scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area. These scattered showers and thunderstorm chances last through the week, so expect some rain during the week. Temperatures stay in the 80s through the week. In short, the Fourth of July weekend will be seasonable, with rain chances through the afternoon hours, and next week will also be seasonable and rainy.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers and storms push in during the afternoon and evening hours. So some could produce downpours, but because they’re scattered, most don’t last long and not everyone will see rain. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, today will bring seasonable temperatures and a chance of showers and storms. High: 86.

Tonight: A couple of showers and thunderstorms push in during the late-evening hours, but because they are scattered, most areas stay dry. We also dry out after midnight. Besides that, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy night. Low: 69.

Saturday: A line of rain showers and thunderstorms pushes in during the morning hours. By midday, any leftover rain from that line is east of our region. Barring an isolated shower, most of our afternoon should be quiet, with a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, expect a rainy morning and afternoon, and a calm, seasonable evening. High: 86.

Sunday: Barring an isolated shower, our region should stay dry for the afternoon, with a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-80s. Overall, expect a cloudy, seasonably warm afternoon. High: 87.

