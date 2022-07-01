Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 1st, 2022

A very sunny and dry day today, but that is going to change.
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone! Are you ready for the holiday weekend? We are starting the weekend a little wet and stormy. Earlier today we had some showers and thunderstorms move through the area, and we still may see more wet weather pushing through. None of this will be extensive, but if it pushes through Clarksburg or Buckhannon just after sunset, it could interfere with the firework celebrations. Later tonight and into the overnight hours we will likely see more storms along a cold front as it moves through. Saturday morning will start out cloudy along with possible showers, but the day will only get better. Sunday is looking nice after some morning clouds move through and then on Monday we should see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low 90s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms: Low: 67

Saturday: AM showers: High 85

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 87

Monday: Sunny: High 92

