Madeline Doris Darrah, 94, of Fairview, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. She was born in Fairview on December 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Carlie Harrison Parker and Bessie Lou Gump Parker. She enjoyed camping, her grandchildren, squirrel hunting, and cooking. She was a member of the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ for at least 77 years. Madeline is survived by her daughter, Linda Darrah; grandchildren, Adam Darrah and his companion, Laura Surprise, and Troy Darrah are his wife April; great grandchildren, Melissa Darrah, Calista Darrah, Lacy Darrah, and Logan Darrah; daughter-in-law, Kerry Moore Darrah; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Lester “Mose” Darrah, and a son, Leonard “Fuzz” Darrah. The family would like to give thanks to Doug and Debbie Darrah, D.J. Darrah, Luella Conaway, Randy and Susie, all the family members that they may have missed, and for the support of the Fairview community. The family will receive friends at Pumpkin Center Church of Christ on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the church on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. with Evangelist Mark Jones, Evangelist Ben Jones, and Evangelist Robert Leedy officiating. Interment will follow at Benefield Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

