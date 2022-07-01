Advertisement

Marshall officially joins Sun Belt Conference, WVU joins as Men’s Soccer affiliate

Marshall and WVU were ranked top five nationally in Men’s Soccer last season
Sun Belt Conference
Sun Belt Conference(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDTV) - Marshall University officially joined the Sun Belt Conference this Friday, leaving Conference USA after a long winded dispute over its departure.

Alongside Marshall, Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion will join the Herd as teams to leave C-USA for the Sun Belt. James Madison University also joins the SBC for its first season of FBS football, rounding out the additions for the conference.

Marshall brings an NCAA national championship in men’s soccer to the table that it won back in 2020, opening the door for the Sun Belt to reinstate men’s soccer for the first time since the pandemic.

Because of the reinstatement, WVU will join the Sun Belt this fall for men’s soccer as one of the Sun Belt’s affiliate members for the sport. This means that Marshall vs WVU, a game that had over 3000 fans in attendance last season, will now be a yearly occurrence.

While most conferences sponsor women’s soccer, the Big 12 currently does not sponsor men’s soccer. WVU is the only member school to sponsor the sport, meaning that it must join another conference as an affiliate. Kentucky and South Carolina are in the same boat, joining the SBC as affiliates due to the SEC’s lack of sponsorship. UCF will also join the SBC in 2023 following its jump to the Big 12 for other sports.

The Sun Belt will be one of the most exciting soccer conferences in the country. The announced teams for 2022 combine for over 100 NCAA Tournament appearances. Many of the teams were ranked nationally in 2021, including Marshall and WVU, a top 5 matchup.

WVU and Marshall will take the field for their first conference matchup on September 24th in Huntington.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday.
Body found off Emily Drive identified as missing Clarksburg man
Porch collapses at Wings Ole'
Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew on its side shuts down I-79 northbound
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew overturns, shuts down I-79 northbound
Imagen ilustrativa
Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground
Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman
Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties

Latest News

Morgantown football
Preseason confidence brewing at Pony Lewis Field
Re'Shawna Stone
Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone named MEC Female Athlete of the Year
Irene Riggs
Morgantown’s Riggs named 2022 Gatorade WV Girls T&F POTY
Trinity Christian boys basketball
Trinity Christian beginning new traditions under first-year head coach Codey Horton