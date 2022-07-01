Advertisement

Memorial arrangements for Woody Williams announced

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced the memorial arrangements for Hershel “Woody” Williams, America’s last World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

The memorial services will take place this weekend, July 2-3.

On Saturday, July 2, a procession will depart from Beard Mortuary in Huntington at 8:00 a.m. The procession route will follow Route 60 through Ona and Milton before getting on I-64 at Exit 28. The procession will remain on I-64 until Exit 99, turning right onto Greenbrier Street, before turning left onto Kanawha Boulevard and entering the State Capitol from the South Side of the Complex.

Upon arrival, the casket will be carried into the State Capitol Building and positioned in the Lower Capitol Rotunda.

Williams will Lie In State at the Capitol Rotunda for a public viewing window, starting at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, July 3, public visitation will continue at the Capitol Rotunda, starting at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 2:00 p.m.

A State Memorial Service in Williams’ honor will be held inside the State Culture Center Theater at 4:00 p.m. The service will include several tributes which will be announced closer to the service.

Click here to learn more about the life of Woody Williams.

