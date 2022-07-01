Morgantown’s Riggs named 2022 Gatorade WV Girls T&F POTY

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Irene Riggs is the 2022 Gatorade West Virginia Girls Track & Field Player of the Year for a second year in a row.

Riggs broke a number of records during her junior season, most notably the state record in the two-mile with a time of 9:50.72. This time is the best in state history and the second best in high school track & field history. The riding senior also won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter events at the Class AAA state meet in May.

Riggs is now a two-time winner of the track & field award, as well as Gatorade West Virginia Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. She also announced her commitment to run for the Stanford Cardinal after her graduation next year.

