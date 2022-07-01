Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an altercation just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening at Pleasant Creek Campground, officials tell 5 News.

Harrison County Emergency Services officials say there are “unofficial reports” of shots fired.

The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, and Grafton police are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

