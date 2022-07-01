Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an altercation just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening at Pleasant Creek Campground, officials tell 5 News.

Harrison County Emergency Services officials say there are “unofficial reports” of shots fired.

The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, and Grafton police are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.