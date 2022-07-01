Advertisement

Pay raise for all W.Va. state workers takes effect


A five percent pay increase for all W.Va. state employees took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022.
A five percent pay increase for all W.Va. state employees took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022.
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A five percent pay increase for all W.Va. state employees took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022. The increase was passed by lawmakers earlier in the year in the 2022 session.

In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Raleigh County Republican Del. Brandon Steele credited the legislature’s work in ensuring a balanced budget to be able to provide the raises.

“We’re pleased to be able to run a flat budget over the last eight years. It puts us in a position to have record surpluses, a surplus of 1.3 billion dollars as it is right now.

Del. Steele also fought for a $20,000 across the board increase for state troopers, but lawmakers ultimately compromised on a $10,000 increase. He said the raise will make their pay more competitive with neighboring states, where recruitment has been a challenge.

Del. Christopher Toney also voted in favor of the raises. “We’re making gains. But we have a lot farther to go. In the next couple years, we’re hoping for more pay raises so they know they’re valued.”

Del. Steele said the raises are a step towards addressing some of the recruitment issues faced by the state in a number of critical fields, such as correctional officers and CPS workers.

“Over six thousand kids are in foster care. That’s one percent of the state’s children. If we have a hundred children in a room, one is in foster care. It’s hard to get foster care parents and it’s hard to get workers in that field.”

For many, the pay increase could not come at a better time with inflation at an all time high and record gas prices.

“That’s going to be another burden we will be looking at,” said Del. Toney. “Hopefully over time, we’ll see that come back down.”

While the pay raises take effect on Friday, Del. Toney said they may not be reflected in paychecks until later in the month.

