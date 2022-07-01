Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say.

According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m.

Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared at 8:35 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

