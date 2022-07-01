Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say.
According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m.
Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared at 8:35 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
