Preseason confidence brewing at Pony Lewis Field

Mohigans seeing improvement in all aspects of the game during three-week period
Morgantown football
Morgantown football(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown football returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 last season in the Mohigans’ second season under head coach Sean Biser. This year, they want to make it back and win.

Morgantown posted a 1-3 start in the beginning of 2021, but turned it around with four more wins to cap off the season with a 5-5 record and a trip to the postseason. The Mohigans faced Bridgeport in a rematch of Week 2 - a 31-20 loss - but fell short for a second time, 34-7.

Entering 2022, the team is focused on getting back to the Class AAA playoffs, but going beyond the first round.

“We came in sophomore year when he got here and we’ve just been learning all about the offense and everything’s starting to come together,” senior Matthew Lindsey said about playing under Biser. “If everyone’s stronger, then we block better, and if we’re faster, you run faster. Everything will come together, make it easier for our offense.”

Biser estimates the roster will have nearly 130 players on it this year, giving the program option this year and room for growth in future seasons.

“He’s putting in a new defense and it’s coming along. It’s looking better than last year’s defense, it’s all new,” senior Brodrick Washington said. “A lot of progress. I feel like this year a lot more people are dedicated to the team.”

