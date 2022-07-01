Sandra Sue Mauller Watson, 75, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 29, 1946, a daughter of the late Burnell Mauller and the late Freda Bayse. Sandra was married on July 28, 1971, to Howard Sherman Watson, Jr. who preceded her in death on July 27, 2021. Mrs. Watson is survived by her sons, Archie Powell and Donnie Powell, both of Clarksburg; her daughter, Malena Watson and her companion Johnny Lynn of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Rachelle Scalise and husband Scott, Samyra Kesling and husband Ethan, Carly Powell, Trevor Powell, and Brandon Scheuvront; two great grandchildren, Hadley Louden and Delainee Scalise. She also leaves behind one sister, Judy Hood of Stonewood; two brothers, Marshall Mauller and wife Kathy of Clarksburg, and Ronnie Snyder and wife Diane of Clarksburg; special cousin Mary Virginia Coffman; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Joey Powell; two brothers, Gary Mauller and Harold Mauller; her sister, Linda Kay Snyder, sister-in-law, Goldy Mauller, and a very close friend, Carol Ann Lynette Cunningham. Mrs. Watson, who was lovingly called “Nan” loved cooking and crocheting. She never met a stranger and had a heart of gold, and no one ever left her home hungry. Above all, her family was her world. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Watson will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

