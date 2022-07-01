Advertisement

State Fair of W.Va. announces winner of 2022 art contest


Ashley Wheeler, from Shady Springs, WV, has been announced as the winner of the First Annual...
Ashley Wheeler, from Shady Springs, WV, has been announced as the winner of the First Annual State Fair of West Virginia Official Art Contest.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) -Ashley Wheeler, from Shady Springs, WV, has been announced as the winner of the First Annual State Fair of West Virginia Official Art Contest. Her artwork titled “Lucky Duck” will be featured as the official print of the State Fair and will be available for purchase at the State Fair merchandise booth at the 97th Annual Event, August 11-20, 2022.

“I have been doing some form of art for as long as I can remember,” Wheeler stated. “I won my very first art contest in the first grade, and from that point on I was hooked.”

Now an elementary school teacher, Wheeler graduated from Concord University where she studied art whenever she could, and earned a minor in studio art. After taking a break from her artwork when she began working full-time, Wheeler picked her passion back up during the pandemic and now has 15 paintings at local businesses. Her specialty is animals.

The selected painting for this contest features a young boy holding a duck with some of the more iconic fair images in the background. It will be available as a print or poster for purchase this year.

“Having my artwork chosen for the print of the year is a great accomplishment that I am very proud of,” she concluded. “My ultimate dream is to be able to paint full-time.”

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun”, on August 11-22, 2022. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million-dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 Š 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Join the conversation by using #sfwv2022!

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday.
Body found off Emily Drive identified as missing Clarksburg man
Porch collapses at Wings Ole'
Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew on its side shuts down I-79 northbound
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew overturns, shuts down I-79 northbound
Imagen ilustrativa
Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground
Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman
Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties

Latest News

The 4th of July weekend is one of the best in the summer. But as always, health and safety...
How firework shows stay safe
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for July 1st, 2022
House Call
Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department
Stonewood celebrates 75 years as a town
Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department
Stonewood celebrates 75 years as a town