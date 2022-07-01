Stonewood celebrates 75 years as a town

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of Stonewood is celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend.

The festivities kicked off today with food, games and vendors.

There will also be a fireworks display starting tonight at dusk.

Saturday will see the dedication of Teddy Shingleton Park, a local hero killed during the Vietnam War. That’s happening at 8:30 a.m.

Following the ceremony, a parade will be held at 10:30, and Sunday morning, they’ll be holding a community church service.

Mayor Jim Terango says this event is a great way to support the community and bring people together.

“I’m hoping we have some reuniting with a lot of folks. That’s our goal. That’s been our goal all along. I feel like we really have a community to be proud of,” Mayor Terango said.

Terango says proceeds from the celebration will be going to their local police and fire departments.

