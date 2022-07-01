Advertisement

Two plead guilty to murder of ‘Buckie’ Barlow

Phillip "Buckie" Barlow died in 2019.
Phillip "Buckie" Barlow died in 2019.(Preston County Sheriff's Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Preston County people pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this week in the murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow.

Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a binding term of life behind bars with mercy and first-degree robbery.

Laura Martin- Mug
Laura Martin- Mug(State of West Virginia)
Quinn has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of Buckie Barlow.
Quinn has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of Buckie Barlow.(TVRJ)

In 2019, Barlow was reported missing after he failed to show up to work.

After over a week of searching, Barlow’s body was found in a creek near Fortney’s Mill.

His truck was found burned along the side of the riad.

Sentencing for both Martin and Quinn are scheduled for Sept. 9, finally putting an end to a years-long saga.

For prior coverage:

Investigators looking for security footage in Preston County man’s death investigation (5/29/19)

Family seeking justice for Philip ‘Bucky’ Barlow’s death investigation (7/8/19)

Man charged in murder of Buckie Barlow (10/5/20)

Tunnelton woman is the 2nd charged in the 2019 murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow (10/10/20)

Three indicted on murder charges in Preston County (6/2/21)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday.
Body found off Emily Drive identified as missing Clarksburg man
Porch collapses at Wings Ole'
Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew on its side shuts down I-79 northbound
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew overturns, shuts down I-79 northbound
Imagen ilustrativa
Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground
Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman
Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties

Latest News

Michael Todd Brandon Smith
Clarksburg man faces multiple charges after strangling woman
Anthony Peterson
Man pleads guilty to multi-state drug trafficking enterprise
The Greenbrier
Man charged for falsely reporting bombs at The Greenbrier, retirement home
Memorial arrangements for Woody Williams announced