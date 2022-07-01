Two plead guilty to murder of ‘Buckie’ Barlow

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Preston County people pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this week in the murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow.

Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a binding term of life behind bars with mercy and first-degree robbery.

Laura Martin- Mug (State of West Virginia)

Quinn has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of Buckie Barlow. (TVRJ)

In 2019, Barlow was reported missing after he failed to show up to work.

After over a week of searching, Barlow’s body was found in a creek near Fortney’s Mill.

His truck was found burned along the side of the riad.

Sentencing for both Martin and Quinn are scheduled for Sept. 9, finally putting an end to a years-long saga.

