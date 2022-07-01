Advertisement

Woman, 11 dogs rescued from Ohio house fire

A fire broke out at a home on Dahlia Dr. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – One person and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire in Toledo early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a home around 1:30 a.m., fire crews said.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD), a woman who was covered in smoke residue was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries, but she was alert.

There were 11 dogs, nine of which were puppies, at the home when the fire broke out. TFRD believes the woman who was hospitalized let the dogs out into the backyard to save them. Multiple people helped take the dogs to a neighbor’s home.

TFRD said the fire likely started in the basement, but investigators are still working to determine what may have caused it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday.
Body found off Emily Drive identified as missing Clarksburg man
Porch collapses at Wings Ole'
Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew on its side shuts down I-79 northbound
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew overturns, shuts down I-79 northbound
Imagen ilustrativa
Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground
Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman
Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties

Latest News

The 4th of July weekend is one of the best in the summer. But as always, health and safety...
How firework shows stay safe
Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be...
‘Princess and the Frog’ rebranding for Splash Mountain coming in 2024
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for July 1st, 2022
House Call
Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department
Stonewood celebrates 75 years as a town