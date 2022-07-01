Advertisement

WVa National Guard’s full-time pandemic response to end

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David C. Kirtland)
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David C. Kirtland)(Staff Sgt. David C. Kirtland | U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David C. Kirtland)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard’s full-time response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Justice first activated the National Guard to assist with the state’s pandemic response in March 2020. Among their duties, guard members have transported supplies, staffed COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites, disinfected vehicles and facilities, and assisted health departments with data entry.

“They did an unbelievable job and they continue to do that every day,” Justice said at a news conference Thursday.

Justice said 60 guard members will remain on active duty through September to assist the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday.
Body found off Emily Drive identified as missing Clarksburg man
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew on its side shuts down I-79 northbound
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew overturns, shuts down I-79 northbound
Porch collapses at Wings Ole'
Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown
Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman
Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties
Imagen ilustrativa
Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Vehicle fires at a high in our area.
Number of vehicle fires in the area at a high
Imagen ilustrativa
Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground
Porch collapses at Wings Ole'
Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown