WVU football single-game tickets go on sale July 6

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the 2022 West Virginia University football season opener just two months away, the Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that mini-package and single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 6 at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase online by clicking here, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in-person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum.

Single-game tickets will be available for games against Kansas, Towson, Baylor, TCU and Kansas State.

The Oklahoma game is only available as part of a mini-package at this time.

As part of the four-tier pricing system, prices will be based on where fans want to sit in Milan Puskar Stadium if tickets are available for their preferred section.

A ticket in the red tier-one sections are priced the highest and have not previously been available to the general public until this season with tiered pricing.

Tickets in the gold tier-two sections and orange tier-three sections are priced at a mid-point, while green tier-four sections are the lowest priced seats for a 2022 single-game or mini-package ticket. Pricing for the green tier-four sections mirrors the single game pricing model used in recent seasons.

To see the tiered pricing chart, click here.

Tickets for West Virginia’s road contests at Pitt, Virginia Tech, Texas, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Oklahoma State also are on sale.

West Virginia opens the 2022 season with the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl at Pitt on Sept. 1 at Heinz Field.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.