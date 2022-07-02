Barbour County community kicks off Fourth of July

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County community gathered at the Barbour County Fairgrounds to start their Fourth of July weekend with a parade and fireworks.

The organizer of the event, April D. Sinsel, said that last year they just held fireworks.

She reached out to members of the community and asked what else they would want in the future, and they said food.

So, Sinsel invited several food vendors to the event.

“It gives them something more to come out and see. I know gas prices are really hurting some people. So, this is local, and if all we get is local people. That’s great, but the more, the merrier,” she added.

In addition, she felt that a parade and some craft vendors would also add to the event.

The parade kicked off the celebration with several local groups participating, including the Queen’s Court for the event.

A pageant was held in June to select the court for the weekend’s celebration.

Following the parade, people gathered at the main stage for a ceremony to honor veterans and current military members for their service.

They also held fireworks at dusk.

They were also holding a cornhole tournament and a lumberjack competition on July 2.

