Advertisement

Barbour County community kicks off Fourth of July

Barbour County Fourth celebration at fairgrounds.
Barbour County Fourth celebration at fairgrounds.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County community gathered at the Barbour County Fairgrounds to start their Fourth of July weekend with a parade and fireworks.

The organizer of the event, April D. Sinsel, said that last year they just held fireworks.

She reached out to members of the community and asked what else they would want in the future, and they said food.

So, Sinsel invited several food vendors to the event.

“It gives them something more to come out and see. I know gas prices are really hurting some people. So, this is local, and if all we get is local people. That’s great, but the more, the merrier,” she added.

In addition, she felt that a parade and some craft vendors would also add to the event.

The parade kicked off the celebration with several local groups participating, including the Queen’s Court for the event.

A pageant was held in June to select the court for the weekend’s celebration.

Following the parade, people gathered at the main stage for a ceremony to honor veterans and current military members for their service.

They also held fireworks at dusk.

They were also holding a cornhole tournament and a lumberjack competition on July 2.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday.
Body found off Emily Drive identified as missing Clarksburg man
Porch collapses at Wings Ole'
Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew on its side shuts down I-79 northbound
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew overturns, shuts down I-79 northbound
Imagen ilustrativa
Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground
Clarksburg stores find loophole in ordinance to sell drug paraphernalia
Clarksburg stores find ‘loophole’ in ordinance to sell drug paraphernalia