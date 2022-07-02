Finding a place that feels like his RCB home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -Flying Eagles lineman Logan McCartney has gotten a lot of looks in the last month from the college coaches around the area, collecting seven offers in a matter of weeks. McCartney’s story doesn’t stop there, to him, college is about more than just football, and he’s looking for the place that will feel like his RCB home.

From the very beginning, the coaches in McCartney’s life have played a huge role, “Growing up I always wanted to play football it was kind of just something for me to do, I feel like every kid gets into football, tries it at least once, I started off pee-wee football little eagles, there was this coach he helped me out a loot his name is Gary Paul, I don’t know he was a really good guy and he really helped me to pursue and love the game of football,” said McCartney.

The coach-player bond has carried him all the way through to his senior football season, “Came in as a freshman, big and sloppy I didn’t really know what I was doing and I didn’t know no good technique, Coach Gorrell, Teague Wagner they really got on me, they put it on me a lot harder than anyone else ever has, and looking back I really respect it, even though in the moment I didn’t really want to be there but I feel like that’s really shaped me into who I became and who I’m gonna be this year on the field,” said the RCB senior.

Coach Gorrell has been one of the most pivotal, pushing McCartney to the highest of heights to give him the best shot at his future.

“I know its out of love, he just wants to see me reach the most potential and he know what it can give him, he’s gonna make sure I give him that 100% percent,” said McCartney.

Those are the relationships that have supported the RCB senior both on and off the field, “Here it’s like a family, I know every one of those coaches in there I know if I called them at 3 o’clock in the morning, they’ll be there, at my side, at my back, I know all these guys were all close, were all like brothers, coach Gorell he helps us out a lot, I know if I needed him, he’d be right there for me.”

It’s what has made him into a person that deserves to be playing at the collegiate level, both through his skills as a player, “I think I’m one of the most hardworking kids here in Clarksburg, I’m just gonna come out and say it, I don’t know I feel like I’ve been through a lot, and I definitely have a chip on my shoulder, I know what it takes, I know what I have to do to get out here and bust my behind I have to get the job done,”and the intangibles that can’t be taught, “Whoever is gonna put their faith and trust in me and not only as a football player, but as a bright young man, they’ll get 110% out of me, and they’ll get everything they gave to me, if they respect me they’re gonna get it right back, respect is not’s given, it’s earned,” said the Flying Eagles lineman.

For McCartney, going to college isn’t only about football, but also setting up the future he wants for himself long after he hangs up his jersey, “For me, it’s kind of like an escape route, it’s gonna be my ticket out, my way to get to college, I know I can put it all out here and it’s gonna pay out for me in the future, in the long run.”

To achieve that future, he balances school, work, football and recruiting visits, and the way he makes it all work is simple, “It’s real real hard, say a prayer at night, wake up, come do it,” said McCartney.

At the end of the day, he wants a college that feels like what Flying Eagles football has given him, “I just want to find somewhere that feels like home, somewhere that feels like here at Robert C. Byrd high school, that’s really all I can ask for.”

