Gold Star Mother’s Living Memorial remembers fallen loved ones

Gold Star Mother's Living Memorial took place in Middlebourne Saturday.
Gold Star Mother’s Living Memorial took place in Middlebourne Saturday.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gold Star Mother’s Living Memorial took place in Middlebourne Saturday.

Gold Star Mother’s Living Memorial honors families who have lost sons or daughters in the service.

Through a community effort Gold Star Mothers Living Memorial shows how thankful they are for the men and women who serve our country.

“One of the goal’s of Gold Star Mother’s is that our children’s name not be forgotten. That they are remembered and live on into the future and continue the work that they were doing while they were in service,” said President of Gold Star Mother’s, Terry Cunningham.

Cunningham lost her son to suicide as he served in the National Guard. Her goal is to spread Gold Star Mother’s all over the state.

“Our goal is to if there is property available and the community is backing it and wants to sphere head this very patriotic, very emotional living memorial they can do so,” said Cunningham.

With 4th of July coming up, Cunningham wants us to remember how we received our freedom.

“I think people need to remember that freedom is not free. Somebody gave their life for your freedom,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham wants people to celebrate our veterans, freedom and anyone who lost their life in the service.

