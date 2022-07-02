Advertisement

Police find 166,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside spare tire

Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX, A.Z. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police got quite the surprise during a drug bust on Wednesday.

Officers were working an illegal drug investigation near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when they pried open a spare tire, revealing bags of pills stuffed inside.

Police say 166,000 fentanyl pills total were found hidden inside the tire.

20-year-old Alexa Magana was arrested in connection to the crime.

Magana was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.(MCSO)

