Deputy stops vehicle just before hay bursts into flames

A Randolph County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle hauling hay shortly before the hay burst into flames, the agency said.
Hay bale catches fire
Hay bale catches fire(RCSO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle hauling hay shortly before the hay burst into flames, the agency said.

Sunday afternoon, Deputy Wolfe saw a truck and trailer hauling a load of round bale hay that was smoking on Harrison Ave. across from Scottie’s restaurant.

Wolfe stopped the vehicle and was speaking with the driver when the hay caught fire and quickly became engulfed.

RCSO says several bystanders helped detach the trailer from the truck and got it to safe location.

The Elkins Fire Department then arrived and helped extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

