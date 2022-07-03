Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | July 3, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today’s weather has greatly improved from yesterday’s, with plenty of sunshine and no scattered showers and storms. The front causing that precipitation yesterday moved to our south overnight, paving the way for a high-pressure system to our north to take hold of us through tomorrow. We can expect mostly clear skies from now through tomorrow evening; that lack of cloud cover tonight will allow tomorrow morning’s lows to fall a bit below average into the upper 50s. Highs tomorrow will be at their warmest for the week, with most towns along and west of I-79 forecasted to break 90 degrees. The UV index will be 10, so if you plan to be outside for your holiday, make sure you are applying and reapplying sunscreen, as well as staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade or indoors. After sunset, some clouds will start to roll in, but no precipitation will “rain on your parade” if you plan to be out to watch fireworks. However, overnight and into Tuesday, clouds will thicken, and thus begins a very active week of weather, leading off with potentially severe storms Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has us under a Slight Risk for severe weather, which for us means we’re likely to see scattered wind damage, and we have the potential for isolated instances of large hail. There is a bit of uncertainty in how organized this system will be, but as of now, it’s looking to stay in one organized line of storms as it crosses NCWV, which would increase the number of towns affected by the system. Right now it’s looking to sweep in from the north-northwest to the south-southeast in the early afternoon, clearing by the early evening. But “clear” will not last long; each day for the rest of the week is likely to see scattered afternoon storms, just not as strong as on Tuesday. Regardless, if certain areas get hit with heavy rain on multiple occasions this week, we could have some minor flooding concerns. This active weather won’t be leaving us alone until sometime next weekend.

Tonight: A few clouds, but mostly clear. Low: 59

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 89

Tuesday: AM clouds; PM storms, potentially severe. High: 88

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 86

