Last minute fireworks shopping

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some people might be buying fireworks the last minute this weekend, but there’s a few things you might need to know.

With 4th of july coming up on Monday, fireworks stands are seeing last minute shoppers seeking fireworks.

A fireworks stand we visited said they haven’t seen a rush of people, but have seen a few looking to buy before they close up.

With prices increasing from last year they said they don’t plan on dropping prices at all. Gas prices are partially to blame for the increased price tags.

There are some safety tips you should know before you buy. Officials say you should set off fireworks in a large open area and make sure you have a water hose nearby.

As most people will be lighting off fireworks on the 4th of July, you can set them off at any time as long as you are in a safe location.

