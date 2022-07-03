Man accused of soliciting teen after Elkins fireworks show

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested on suspicion of trying to solicit a teen for sex after a fireworks show in Elkins, authorities said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Garrett Zirkle was arrested Saturday by officers during a sting where they say he planned to meet a teen for sex.

RCSO says Zirkle had met a 15-year-old during the Elkins firework show and messaged the child on social media asking if he wanted to have sex, which the teen reported to an adult.

Zirkle was arrested in Riverbend Park on charges of solicitation of a minor and traveling to engage a minor in prohibited sexual activity.

