Fairmont karate trio set to represent West Virginia on Team USA in Ireland

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In just three months, Fairmont’s Bella Philips, Adam Williamson and Lorelai Grant will travel to Ireland to compete in the 2022 World Karate Championships as part of Team USA. They’re the only three qualifiers from West Virginia, all from the same dojo.

“I’m so proud. They’ve put in so much work and so much dedication to their craft to earn this spot,” Sensei Erik Stevens said. “They just deserve it, I’m so proud of them.”

How they each got their start in karate seems to be similar across the board - trying it out for the first time when they were young, then sticking with it.

“Training for 10 years. It’s a great honor, there’s really nothing else to say,” green belt Adam Williamson said. “I’m extremely proud of myself, all the hard work I’ve put in.”

Grant moved to Georgia in January but still competes with the Fairmont School of Martial Arts. She made the trip to Nationals in Detroit last month, reuniting with Williamson and Philips.

The latter two train in Fairmont as much as they can, and it’s paid off.

“It’s been a lot of dedication, blood, sweat and tears. I’ve had a concussion; I’ve had bloody lips. I’ve done karate since I was about five years old, now I’m 13,” second-degree brown belt Bella Phillips said. “It’s just been a lot of years of dedication and hard work to get me to this point. I’ve tried other sports in the past, but none of them have really clicked like this sport has.”

“Martial arts is just one of those things that you put in what you get out. If you want to be the best, you have to train with the best. You have to compete with the best,” Stevens said. “You have to put the hours in, it’s like any sport. Football, baseball, soccer - if you want to do well, you have to put in the work.”

Representing the US is one thing, but to be the only representatives from the state on their first-ever trips out of the country adds to the honor.

“Being that I’m one of the three people from West Virginia on this team, it doesn’t put a bunch of pressure on me,” Phillip said. “It keeps me pushing forward to do this.”

“The meeting new people at tournaments, learning different fighting styles, trying to figure out ways of combating them with things we learn in here,” Williamson said. “It’s just great company.”

It’s been a lot of work to get to this point, but the sky is the limit for each of these athletes, all still ranging in age from 13 to 18. These worlds qualifications may be the first, but they’re hoping they won’t be the last.

“Even though you’re young, you can still do this,” Phillips said. “You can still compete and get this far.”

The World Karate Championships run from October 8th through the 13th in Killarney, Ireland. All three athletes will be vying for a championship to bring back to the US, West Virginia and the local community.

“Worth it,” Williamson said. “Wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

