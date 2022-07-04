First female W.Va. VFW State Commander: Dr. Corrina Boggess

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Doctor Corrina Boggess served for 28 years in the military.

And comes from a long family history of service men and women.

“I’ve actually done a little bit of further study with the lineage of my family, and I had commanders during the Revolutionary War, during the Civil War. One of them commanded the Greenbrier militia under George Washington,” says Boggess. “So, my family has a long military history.”

Boggess began her military career with the ROTC while attending West Virginia University, she was a part of the second graduating class of the ROTC program that allowed women to join.

“During that time in the ROTC program, I was affiliated with an Army Reserve unit in Fairmont, W.Va. And so, that began my military career,” says Boggess.

Boggess would go on to command a battalion in Iraq and was an official at the pentagon during her career.

During that time, she discussed a “mass casualty plan” to the director of the army operations center.

“I was briefing him, and I could see his eyes were glazing over. And he said, ‘You know, I get what you’re saying. But can you give me an example of what would be a mass casualty plan? And when would we have to execute this plan.’ And I thought for a few seconds, and I said, ‘Imagine a major airliner plowing into an office building in a major metropolitan city,” says Boggess.

Coincidentally, five days later, 9-11 happened.

“And I just remember walking the hallway and I had seen him coming opposite to me,” says Boggess. “And I had not seen him since I briefed him the Thursday before. And when he came up to me, of course, I greeted him because he’s a two-star general. And said, ‘Good morning, sir.’ And all he said was as he looked down at me and he said, ‘I don’t like your scenario.’”

Boggess says that the Fourth of July is a time to reflect and be appreciative of all the country has accomplished.

“I think it just represents freedom,” says Boggess. “And I think, as Americans it gives us an opportunity just to pause on what we as a nation has accomplished since our nation was first established.”

Boggess says that she is appreciative and happy to see women like her getting into higher ranking positions in the military.

