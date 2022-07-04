Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 4, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the Fourth of July weekend, a high-pressure system brought dry, stable air to our region, resulting in plenty of sunshine. Today, that same high-pressure system will still bring dry, stable air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s, slightly above-average for this time of year. Overall, today will be hot and sunny, so make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen when heading outside. Overnight, clouds will build in from the west, ahead of a low-pressure system approaching our region. We stay dry, however. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm night. Tomorrow, a cold front starts pushing in from the northwest, bringing instability to our region. As a result, lines of scattered showers and thunderstorms push in from the northwest to the southeast during the morning and afternoon hours. Some could bring downpours, gusty winds and even hail, so the Storm Prediction Center has all of West Virginia under a Slight Risk, meaning multiple, short-lived severe storms are likely. So we are watching carefully, but make sure to charge your electronics, tie down outdoor items, and give yourself extra time on the roads to account for slick spots and isolated high water issues. We take a break from the rain in the late-evening hours. By that time, most areas will likely see a quarter-inch of rain, with some areas seeing much higher amounts from thunderstorms pushing in. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s, so it will be hot and muggy. Overall, tomorrow will be hot and, at times, stormy.

After tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms push into the Mountain State for much of the week, as an active weather pattern sets up in our area. So expect rain at times throughout the week. While models do differ and will likely change, it won’t likely be until Saturday that the active weather pattern breaks down and we take a break from the rain. This could mean slick roads and even water problems at times for this week, so we are watching carefully. Temperatures will also stay in the mid-to-upper-80s through the rest of the week, so this week will be seasonably warm. In short, today will be nice and sunny, and the rest of the week will bring plenty of rain chances and warm temperatures.

Today: Skies will be clear and sunny, and winds will be light. Temperatures will reach the low-90s in the lowlands and the upper-80s in the mountains, a few degrees above-average, and feeling slightly warmer because of the sunshine and humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. Overall, expect a hot, sunny afternoon. High: 91.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, with a few clouds pushing into our area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Overall, tonight will be warm and nice. Low: 69.

Tuesday: The day starts with partly clear skies in the morning. Then by midday, a few scattered showers pop up. Most of the rain pushes in after 6 PM, as lines of showers and thunderstorms push in. Some could bring downpours, gusty winds and hail, which could cause wind damage and even high water issues. So be careful if heading out tomorrow. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s to low-90s, feeling more like the mid-90s because of the humidity. Overall, tomorrow will be hot and stormy. High: 90.

Wednesday: High: 88.

