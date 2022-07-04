Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 4th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - And what a great weather day!! We started off the holiday weekend a little rough, but for the most part, most of the celebrations that have gone on so far have not been affected by any showers. Today was a great day, we started off clear, then later today we started seeing some high cirrus. It was the hottest day we’ve seen in a while, but tomorrow will also be a hot one. Celebrations tonight in Morgantown and Stonewall Resort are looking really nice for fireworks with maybe some high clouds, and temperatures in the low 70s. Tomorrow things begin to change, and we are looking at thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon from 2 pm to 7 pm. These storms could bring gusty winds and large hail. Skies will then clear out tomorrow night but then on Wednesday morning, we could see our next round of showers. This will be the trend for the rest of the week, likely all the way through Saturday. Temperatures this week will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 67

Tuesday: Afternoon thunderstorms: High 88

Wednesday: Scattered showers: High 85

Thursday: Scattered storms: High 87

