Rescue crews, deputies respond to Cheat Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are responding to a call for service at Cheat Lake.

Officials tell 5 News search and rescue, fire and Monongalia County Sheriff units are all in the area of Ices Ferry Bridge.

No further details, including whether crews were called to the area for a reported drowning, have been released.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.