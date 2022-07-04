Advertisement

SHERIFF: Man cited after nearly driving into Tygart Valley River

A man was cited after nearly driving his vehicle into the Tygart Valley River, authorities said.
Car nearly goes into Tygart Valley River
Car nearly goes into Tygart Valley River(RCSO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was cited after nearly driving his vehicle into the Tygart Valley River, authorities said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said around 6 p.m. Saturday a deputy responded to a reported single-vehicle accident in the Dailey area.

RCSO said the driver was traveling along U.S. 219 when he lost control and nearly drove into the Tygart Valley River, but was stopped by a guardrail.

No injuries were reported but there was severe property damage, according to RCSO.

The driver was cited for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.

