Thieves hit multiple fireworks tents in Clarksburg
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after multiple reports of fireworks being stolen from tents in Clarksburg.
Owners tell 5 News fireworks were taken from their tents on Emily Drive.
Eli Wagner owns a tent set up in the Sam’s Club parking lot. He said hundreds of dollars worth of product was stolen.
Wagner shared security video with 5 News that he says shows someone cutting a hole in the tent around 2 a.m. Monday.
He’s offering a $500 reward to anyone who can help identify the suspects.
“If I can find out who did this I will come to your house and give you a fireworks show,” he said.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department.
