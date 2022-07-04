Advertisement

Thieves hit multiple fireworks tents in Clarksburg

Owners tell 5 News fireworks were taken from their tents on Emily Drive.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after multiple reports of fireworks being stolen from tents in Clarksburg.

Eli Wagner owns a tent set up in the Sam’s Club parking lot. He said hundreds of dollars worth of product was stolen.

Wagner shared security video with 5 News that he says shows someone cutting a hole in the tent around 2 a.m. Monday.

He’s offering a $500 reward to anyone who can help identify the suspects.

“If I can find out who did this I will come to your house and give you a fireworks show,” he said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department.

