Antonio “Tony” Allessio passed away peacefully with his three daughters by his side on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

He was born in Owings, WV on December 24, 1929, a Christmas Eve baby, the youngest son of John and Angelina (Betonte) Allessio.

Tony lived his life always putting his three daughters and family first. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His greatest joy was always being with family, especially attending the sporting events of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Other things he enjoyed in life were fishing, tying flies, and playing cards with his buddies. He had many talents, one of which was woodworking projects for his daughters that they will always cherish. He was a handyman that could do anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a passion for canning and made the best peppers ever. He loved to bake, especially pies with his homemade crust, and did so until recently. He was also known by many for his homemade wine.

Tony graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1947 and took pride in being a star quarterback with a winning season with only one loss. Soon after graduating, he joined the Navy. Upon returning home, he started work at Owens Illinois, where he met his wife, Mary Salopek. They were married for 47 years until her death in 2002.

After working at Owens Illinois, he started his life long career at Loveridge Mine in Fairview, WV, where he was a mainline motorman, mechanic, and retired as lamp man in 1989.

Preceding him in death, besides his wife, were his parents, six sisters, and five brothers.

Tony leaves behind his three daughters, Kimberly (Rusty) Wilson, Kathy (Matt) Sachetti, and Annette Allessio, all of Fairmont. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Tyisa (Cody) Stewart, Shay (Devany) Sachetti, and great grandchildren, Greyson, Kenley, and Luke Stewart, Nash Sachetti, and a great granddaughter expected in November; along with many nieces and nephews.

A private service and burial for immediate family will be held at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

His daughters will dearly miss his daily phone calls, always ending with “I love you with all my heart.”

