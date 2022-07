BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman in the photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lantz at 304-848-6116 or at alantz@bridgeportwv.com.

Click here to view the department’s Facebook post.

