Car rolls over into the tree line on I-79

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle rolled over on I-79 northbound into the tree line in Harrison County.

The crash took place just before 10 a.m. Monday morning near mile marker 123, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said two people are trapped in the car as crews work to clear the area to gain access.

The injuries of those trapped in the vehicle are “not serious,” authorities on the scene told 5 News.

Traffic is delayed but still moving through the area, officials said.

Bridgeport Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

