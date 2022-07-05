Christene Louann Reger, 56, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, July 02, 2022. She was born on November 10, 1965 in Terra Alta, West Virginia a daughter Carol Ringer Hall of Kingwood and the late Theodore Ringer. Christene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Her greatest love was her family and time spent with them, she was glue that held her family together and will be missed dearly by them. She is survived by her loving husband Hershel Reger, the couple married on August 09, 1983, her loving son Richard Nelson Reger and his wife Monique of Grafton, loving daughter Jody Louann George and her husband Johnny of Morgantown; two brother Theodore Ringer and Mark Ringer; one sister Kathy Lipscomb and her husband Herb; seven grandchildren Dakota Bradley George, Amber Louann George, Cameron Michael George, Jessie George, James George, Felicia George and Quentin Reger, as well as sever nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law Charles McRobie and Randy McCloud. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Reger officiating. In keeping with her wishes she will be cremated following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

