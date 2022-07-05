Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 5, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The high-pressure system that kept us dry this Fourth of July is moving east, and a front will lift in, bringing enough instability to produce thunderstorms. As a result, around noon, a line of thunderstorms pushes into NCWV from the northwest. This line of thunderstorms will contain heavy rain, damaging winds, and even hail, which could mean high water issues, wind damage, and other problems. The line of showers and thunderstorms will likely hold itself together until it moves out of NCWV after 6 PM. By the time it does, expect at least 0.5″ to even 1″ of rain across parts of our region. So the Storm Prediction Center has the entire Mountain State, along with most of Pennsylvania and Ohio, under a Slight Risk. So we are watching carefully, but make sure to tie down outdoor items and, if you have to travel, give yourself some extra time. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, today will be stormy and hot. After 8 PM, any leftover rain is gone, leaving behind a mix of clouds. Patchy fog will develop overnight, and winds will be light. Temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, gray night. Then around 7 AM tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms push into our region. This could interrupt your morning commute, so we are watching carefully. Thereafter, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, which means more downpours at times. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light westerly winds and temperatures in the mid-80s. Overall, tomorrow will also be stormy as well.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms push in on Thursday and Friday, as a front stalls on top of the Mountain State, meaning more downpours at times. It’s not until Saturday morning that the front pushes south, taking the rain with it and letting skies clear out in the process. By Sunday, skies will be clear and sunny, with highs in the mid-80s. In short, the next few days will be stormy and hot, and it’s not until the weekend that nicer conditions settle in.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely during the morning and afternoon hours. Some of them could be severe, meaning they could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. So we are watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with west-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s, slightly cooler and more in-line with the average than yesterday. Overall, today will be hot and, at times, a bit stormy. High: 88.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing in. So some areas might see summertime downpours, which could affect your commute. Besides that, temperatures will be in the low-70s, warmer than the past several nights, and winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overall, tonight will be warm and cloudy, with rain chances. Low: 72.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Some could contain downpours and gusty winds, so we are watching carefully. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Overall, expect another hot, cloudy afternoon, with a chance of storms. High: 85.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, expect another hot, cloudy afternoon, with a chance of storms. High: 86.

