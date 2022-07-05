Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 5th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! Today marked the change that we were expecting. After ending the holiday weekend on a dry note, the atmosphere is in line to usher in round after round of showers and storms all the way into the weekend. This morning we saw the first of a line of thunderstorms move through. Most of us didn’t really see more than 1/4″ of rain, but down near Charleston, up to 2″ of rain fell. Tomorrow we’ll see some scattered showers around, but the next good shot of thunderstorms will be on Thursday into Friday. With the potential of ongoing rain, we could possibly be looking at flooding in some of our areas by the end of the week. Temperatures will continue to stay in the 80s this week, but with the humidity, it will feel a bit uncomfortable. Our weather will begin to improve later on Saturday and then by Sunday, we’re looking at sunnier skies.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low: 70

Wednesday: Scattered showers and mostly cloudy: High 87

Thursday: Thunderstorms: High 83

Friday: Scattered storms: High 82

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.