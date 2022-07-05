A look at the remarkable life of Woody Williams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Woody Williams, the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, passed away at the age of 98 last week.

He was born on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, West Virginia in 1923.

After the horrific events of Pearl Harbor, Williams tried to enlist in the Marines but was denied because he was too short, just 5′6″.

Soon, as the fight continued between America and the Japanese across the Pacific, the height limit was eased, and Williams got the chance to serve his country.

At the Battle of Iwo Jima, Williams spent four hours torching seven Japanese pill boxes all while under enemy fire.

It’s the act that got a boy from a small town in West Virginia to the White House lawn to meet President Truman and receive the Medal of Honor in 1945.

But the always humble Williams says to him, that day was nothing special.

“It wasn’t anything outstanding on that particular day, February 23rd 1945,” Williams said. “It was just another day of battle as far as I was concerned. I was the guy who was trained to do the flamethrower.”

Before enlisting, Williams delivered telegrams for Western Union.

He said he would see the toll war has on families, knowing their sons would never walk through the door again. Their lives given in the name of our freedom.

Those deliveries made an impact on Williams who, after the war, dedicated his life to honoring Gold Star families.

He worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 33 years, and afterwards, set up the Woody Williams Foundation to remember those men and woman who paid the ultimate price.

Even into his 90s, Williams toured the country giving a bit of peace to Gold Star families, honoring them for the heroes they are.

Now, it’s Williams’ turn to be honored.

On Sunday, Senator Joe Manchin took a moment to say what being a Marine meant to Williams at his memorial service.

“Woody lived every day. He lived every day as if it were going to give a second chance. And he always thought that second chance was not to be wasted,” Senator Manchin said. “You had to talk to him. But one of my favorite quotes about where he was this he side of when his great grandson, Cedar’s here, let’s see the scene sitting right here. When Cedar graduated from Marine boot camp, your grandfather said this. He was asked what it meant to be a marine. He said, by taking that oath, you can take my life, but you cannot take my country or my freedom. Never heard him talk. That’s all it was. That was Woody Williams, in a nutshell.”

Manchin went on to announce Williams will be lying in State at the U.S. Capitol, a fitting honor for a man who spent his life dedicated to our nation and preserving its freedoms.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.