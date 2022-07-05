Advertisement

Man flown to hospital after motorcycle wreck in Randolph County

A man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital after wrecking his motorcycle Monday evening in Randolph County, authorities said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital after wrecking his motorcycle Monday evening in Randolph County, authorities said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the driver -- identified as Stephen Blackburn -- was riding his motorcycle on Rt. 33 East near Middle Mountain when he went into a ditch, hit the embankment and came back up onto the road.

RCSO says the extent of Blackburn’s injuries is unknown.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

