Advertisement

Morgantown man charged with stabbing another man ‘over 12 times’

Patrick Bolyard
Patrick Bolyard(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he stabbed another man during an altercation.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown Sunday night around 10:30 for a reported disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

Two men were on the ground with a crowd of people around them when officers arrived on the scene. One man, later identified as Patrick Bolyard 37, of Morgantown, was restrained by witnesses, officers said.

Officers said the other man was laying on his side with multiple stab wounds. A knife was reportedly just feet away from the victim.

Court documents say the knife had blood on both the blade and the handle.

Witnesses on the scene told officers Bolyard was walking down the road “yelling obscenities” and “thought he was on Rt. 19.” The report says Bolyard walked up the victim’s driveway “yelling and screaming,” and said he was “going to kill” the victim before the altercation.

Bolyard said the victim “threatened to kill” him, which resulted in the stabbing, the report says.

Officers said Bolyard told them someone drove by his house and “yelled obscenities and threats at him, so he went looking for them.”

While providing aid, deputies said the victim had over 12 stab wounds and over 28 different puncture marks in his shirt which were consistent with the knife used.

Bolyard has been charged with malicious assault and wounding. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The victim’s condition is not known.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to Cheat Lake
UPDATE: Authorities ID man who drowned at Cheat Lake
Fireworks stolen from tents in Clarksburg
Thieves hit multiple fireworks tents in Clarksburg
Car nearly goes into Tygart Valley River
SHERIFF: Man cited after nearly driving into Tygart Valley River
Hay bale catches fire
Deputy stops vehicle just before hay bursts into flames
Man flown to hospital after motorcycle wreck in Randolph County
Man flown to hospital after motorcycle wreck in Randolph County

Latest News

New cohort of 27 chosen for WVa teaching scholarships
Mr. Bee
Tasty Tuesday Mr. Bee
Funeral services for Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams will take place the weekend prior...
A look at the remarkable life of Woody Williams
A look at the remarkable life of Woody Williams