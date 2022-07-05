Morgantown man charged with stabbing another man ‘over 12 times’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he stabbed another man during an altercation.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown Sunday night around 10:30 for a reported disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

Two men were on the ground with a crowd of people around them when officers arrived on the scene. One man, later identified as Patrick Bolyard 37, of Morgantown, was restrained by witnesses, officers said.

Officers said the other man was laying on his side with multiple stab wounds. A knife was reportedly just feet away from the victim.

Court documents say the knife had blood on both the blade and the handle.

Witnesses on the scene told officers Bolyard was walking down the road “yelling obscenities” and “thought he was on Rt. 19.” The report says Bolyard walked up the victim’s driveway “yelling and screaming,” and said he was “going to kill” the victim before the altercation.

Bolyard said the victim “threatened to kill” him, which resulted in the stabbing, the report says.

Officers said Bolyard told them someone drove by his house and “yelled obscenities and threats at him, so he went looking for them.”

While providing aid, deputies said the victim had over 12 stab wounds and over 28 different puncture marks in his shirt which were consistent with the knife used.

Bolyard has been charged with malicious assault and wounding. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The victim’s condition is not known.

